HONOLULU (KHON2) — A food drive was held in Kalihi on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The drive helps Susannah Wesley Community Center replenish its food pantry in time for Thanksgiving.

The center’s food pantry gives food to those in need twice a week.

The pandemic and high unemployment has created an urgent need for more food.

What was collected today will be given out next week.