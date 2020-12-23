Survey says more than half of Hawaii restaurants will shut down for good by April if tourism doesn’t increase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than half of Hawaii’s restaurants will have to shut down for good by April next year if tourism does not increase, according to a survey by the Public Policy Center.

Public Policy Center has its offices in the College of Social Sciences at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The survey also shows that the restaurant owners feel they won’t be able to get enough money to start over if it comes to that.

This is the Public Policy Center’s third report on Hawaii’s restaurant industry during COVID-19.