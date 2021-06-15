Survey reports pandemic home workout in Hawaii lasts 20 minutes

MOAB, Utah (KHON2) — The average home workout session for Hawaii residents during the pandemic is 20 minutes according to a survey done by IRunFar.com.

The state with the longest home workout session is Delaware with 50 minutes.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The state with the shortest home workout session is Maine with six minutes.

The CDC recommends people work out at least 150 minutes per week.

Hawaii was above the national average of 18 minutes.

The survey showed that 68% of people say they would rather have a 6-pack of beer with friends than they would from having a 6-pack of abdominal muscles.

To see how the various states did in this survey, click here.