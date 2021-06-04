Survey conducted to understand Oahu transportation needs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has a survey out so it can better understand transportation needs on Oahu.

The City wants to hear from kupuna, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and people with low-incomes.

The survey will help explore areas where it can improve.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

To do the survey online before Wednesday, June 30, 2021, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/hstcp2021

Anyone with questions, or require multi-lingual or hard copy surveys can email ccullison@pbrhawaii.com.