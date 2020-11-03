Surgeon General’s attorney enters not guilty plea for violating emergency order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a not guilty plea from the U.S. Surgeon General.

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams wasn’t in court on Monday, Nov. 2 to make the plea.

It was entered on his behalf by his lawyer.

Adams is accused of breaking Mayor Caldwell’s emergency rules by being at Kualoa Park while it was closed.

Adams’ attorney calls the charges unbelievable.

“I believe there’s a complete defense to what happens,” said Michael Green. “The law allows him to go down to the beach to see if he wants to go swimming. So I just beside myself, they filed an encyclopedia of changes against him,. Go figure.”

Green says his client intends to fight the charges before a jury.

Another hearing is slated for December.

