Surgeon General to plead not guilty for emergency order violation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Surgeon General is set to go before a jury after being cited for violating an emergency order.

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams’ first court appearance was held on Oct. 21 via Zoom.

Adams was not present for the hearing. His attorney represented him virtually and said he will be submitting a not guilty on Adams’ behalf.

Adams and another man were cited in August for being in Kualoa Park when parks were still closed under Honolulu’s amended emergency orders.

His arraignment is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2.

