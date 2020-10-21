Surgeon General Jerome Adams to make virtual appearance in Hawaii court on Oct. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nation’s top doctor is scheduled to make a zoom appearance in a Hawaii courtroom on Oct. 21.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A hearing will be held for the U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, after he was cited on Aug. 23 for violating emergency orders.

He was seen with two other men at Kualoa Park while the parks were still off-limits.

Adams was in the islands helping the city with surge testing and says he did not know parks were closed.

He has called the incident an “unfortunate situation,” and wants to make it a teachable moment for everyone.

His hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Latest Stories on KHON2