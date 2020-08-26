Surgeon General and Honolulu Mayor discusses first day of surge testing on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday is the first day of surge testing on Oahu where federal, state and county partners hope to test 5,000 people each day over the next 12 days.

This testing is free of charge and pain free.

The Surgeon General and Honolulu Mayor discussed the first day of surge testing on Oahu in a Press Conference, Wednesday.

