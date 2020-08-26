Surgeon General and Honolulu Mayor discusses first day of surge testing on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday is the first day of surge testing on Oahu where federal, state and county partners hope to test 5,000 people each day over the next 12 days.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This testing is free of charge and pain free.

The Surgeon General and Honolulu Mayor discussed the first day of surge testing on Oahu in a Press Conference, Wednesday.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2