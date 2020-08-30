Surge testing running smoother on day four after trial and error

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first couple of days, surge testing sites experienced a number of problems.

Four days in, Honolulu Fire Department Captain Jeff Roache said that they’ve worked out most of the kinks with the high-demand of the free tests.

Traffic jams, extremely long wait times and cancellations plagued the surge testing program in its first few days. But according to Cpt. Roache, things are working much smoother.

“Every day, it’s different. It’s getting better and we’re working tirelessly-working around the clock to make sure it continues to get better. And we can test more and more people as we get better,” Cpt. Roache explained.

Saturday marks the fourth day of the surge testing program. The tests will help officials identify where the virus is and will also help to bring down the state’s positivity rate. The tests are provided through the U.S. government’s Coronavirus Task Force in collaboration with the city and the state.

In the first three days, Cpt. Roache said 23,914 people registered to get tested but pointed out that the number of people actually tested may differ. Actual counts have not been made available yet, but Cpt. Roache said that he’s pleased to see such high demand.

“We definitely are aiming to utilize the 60,000 tests that we’ve gotten and possibly more.”

It takes roughly three days for the test results, so people who were tested on Wednesday should be notified of their results on Saturday. But the number of positive cases may not be announced for a few more days.

Cpt. Roache said that one of the things they’ve learned is that the walk-in sites are much more efficient.

“We’re moving more and more sites to be walk-in only just because we can process more people in a shorter amount of time.”

He said that they’re also using larger sites like Aloha Stadium and the H-3 Freeway.

Roache added that it’s important to note that if a site is listed as a walk-in site, it means it is walk-in only. They will not take anyone who attempts to drive-through.

The same is for a sites listed as ‘drive-thru only.’

“We apologize for snags. We apologize for people waiting four hours and never being able to get a test. But we want to encourage them to not give up on the process.”

Sunday, 8/30:

UH Manoa – Walk-in*

UH West Oahu – Drive-thru

Kaneohe District Park – Walk-in*

Monday, 8/31:

Kapiolani Park – Walk-in*

UH West Oahu – Drive Thru

Mililani District Park – Walk-in*

At the walk-in sites only, please see any Honolulu Police Officer for ADA assistance.

Click here to register to get tested:

doineedacovid19test.com

