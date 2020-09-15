Surge testing reveals a positivity rate of less than one percent, says Mayor Caldwell.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a news conference on Monday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell discussed the city of Honolulu’s latest surge testing efforts. Over the span of 14 days, 44,751 tests were conduct and 266 came back positive for COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The mayor shared the results from surge testing yielded a positivity rate of 0.6 percent.

Caldwell also revealed he is considering a new order which will allow certain businesses, like retail stores, to reopen. No official word has been given on when this would occur.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2