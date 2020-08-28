Surge testing continues on O‘ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The second of day of COVID-19 surge testing took place in Ewa, Kalihi, and other locations across the island. Thursday, Aug. 27 also commenced the first day of the two-week lockdown for O’ahu.

Mayor Caldwell along with the U.S. Surgeon General and other officials discussed the city’s new surge testing initiative from one of the COVID-19 testing sites at Kalākaua District Park in Kalihi.

“We are intentionally putting testing in communities that we know are hard hit,” said Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General.

The city reported an estimated 4,800 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Local officials hope to continue to conduct at least 5,000 tests per day in efforts to meet the goal of 70,000 tests over the span of the two-week “stay-at-home, work-from-home” order.

