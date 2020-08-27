Support for local businesses during another stay-at-home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How much will this second stay-at-home order on Oahu affect local businesses?
And what kind of financial support is available? Sherry Menor-Mcnamara, Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii President & CEO, joined us this morning to provide resources and help available.
For more information and support services available at the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, click here.
