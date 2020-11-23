Supply drive collects donations for Aiea schools

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A school supply drive was held in Aiea on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Organizers say the event was a success because it was able to collect much needed supplies and monetary donations for seven Aiea schools.

The event was held at the St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on Moanalua Road.

The event also honored the late Senator Breene Harimoto who passed away earlier this year.

Monetary donations can be mailed to AHS PTSO, P.O. Box 1312, Aiea, Hawaii 96701.

Aiea High School PTSO, along with several community organizations coordinated the drive.