Sun Noodle Factory in Honolulu temporarily shuts down after some employees test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sun Noodle confirmed on Aug. 31 that it learned one of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The company got all its workers tested and found a few more tested positive but did not say how many.
They will shut down the Honolulu factory temporarily from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 for cleaning.
The company says that it is possible that some of their products may not be available in stores due to the shut down. Sun Noodle will bring in some products from California and New Jersey factories which will not impact prices. For questions contact hiorders@sunnoodle.com or (808) 841.5808
