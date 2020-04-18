Sun Noodle Donates ramen kits to Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

1  of  2
COURTESY: CAROLYN CABALLES R.D., KAISER PERMANENTE HAWAII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sun Noodle donated ramen kits to relief organizations and/or health care workers in Hawaii, California and New Jersey.

Last week, Sun Noodle dropped off 100 ramen kits to health care workers at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. The kits had two servings of fresh noodles and soup bases; either miso or shoyu flavored.

Sun Noodle donated 100 ramen kits to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Food Bank of South Jersey.

The company has three factories in New Jersey.

National Ramen Day was April 4.

