Sun Noodle announces lay offs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The major downturn of the restaurant industry is trickling down to suppliers.

Sun Noodle notified the state that effective July 1, it is laying off 12 workers.

That is 15 percent of its work force.

The company says the decision is a painful one, and they owe their workers a debt of gratitude for their service.

The following is Sun Noodle’s complete statement:

The prolonged downturn in the restaurant industry brought about by the pandemic has forced us to make the incredibly difficult decision to lay off and furlough employees. The decision is a painful one and weighs heavily on us. We realize that any success we have achieved is due to the effort of our wonderful employees, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service and dedication.

