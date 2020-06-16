Summer reading program participants eligible to win a trip for four

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Libraries are still closed but the state is moving forward with its annual summer reading program.

This year the theme is Imagine Your Story.

Sign ups are open now online. There you can also log your reading minutes.

Officials hope readers statewide can help meet its goal of 10 million minutes read by the end of August.

For every 100 minutes you log, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win four roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

If you don’t have a library card, you can apply online.

To register, visit librarieshawaii.org/SummerReading

