Summer fun with Kamaaina Kids will feature two new enrichment programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for something for your kids to do this summer, it’s not too late to sign up for summer care program Kamaaina Kids.

This program is for kids grades K-5. The programs are in 10 locations all around Oahu. Most locations are open from 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. to make it convenient for working parents.

The cost of the program is $750 for the entire month. But with help from DHS, families can get subsidies up to 50 percent.

Kamaaina Kids says that the kids can expect tons of fun activities, including two new enrichment programs.

“The two enrichment classes are waterfront enrichment class at Keia State Park, and distance learning, which is on-site at all locations. The waterfront gets kids out on the water, allows them to learn more about the ocean, and touches on Hawaiian cultural values. Our distance learning program, gets them to exercise their minds and prepares them for the upcoming school year by providing them with resources they’ll need to succeed,” said Kelsea Lickert of Kamaaina Kids.

And if you’re concerned about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Lickert says, “We are taking every precaution to prevent the spread. Screening kids every morning, a temperature check, and brief conversation with parents. If the parents are exhibiting symptoms, we will send them home to protect the other children and staff. After that, we’re diligently washing hands and sanitizing every possible surface. All children are required to wear a mask while doing activities indoors, to make sure we’re complying with CDC recommendations. And the ratio of children to teacher is much smaller to try and practice social distancing.”

To register, click here.

