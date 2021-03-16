Summer Fun returns in June with some new changes as Hawaii enters Tier 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic has forced most people to stay indoors, including Hawaii’s keiki. The City and County of Honolulu is already working on how to host its Summer Fun program safely as summer break is just a few months away.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreations (DPR) said 2021s Summer Fun will start around June. A date has not been announced yet for when sign-ups will begin, however.

The DPR said, the new Summer Fun season will be a bit of a combination of previous years with more keiki and group activities like before and COVID-19 precautions still in place.

“We’re going to try to take the best from what we learned last year and apply it to this year again, because we don’t know whether we’re going to be in Tier 3 or Tier 4, we’re planning for both contingencies,” said Laura Thielen, City Department of Parks and Recreation director.

There were about six keiki for every Summer Fun staff member in 2020. Under Tier 3, Those groups will grow to ten under Tier 3 and that number will increase to 25 if Oahu gets to Tier 4 by the time the program starts.

The City and County of Honolulu said, mask-wearing, social distancing and temperature checks will still be required.

“It’ll definitely look easier and more relaxed than Summer Fun last year,” said Thielen. “But we have had a lot of practice in keeping groups separated, having kids wear masks having hygiene and cleaning supplies that were available. So, we will continue that.”

Another change from 2020 is that the program will no longer be free. It will cost $25 to join but there will be some financial aid opportunities.

“We can waive it for cases where it’s needed, especially in the communities that are more with the title one communities,” said Thielen. “We do have federal lunch program, subsidies, and we also have worked with partners on the breakfast as well, and that’s available.

Some parents say the program can not come soon enough.

“It would give them a sense of normalcy,” said parent Katherine Sheffield. “Most parents would agree that that would make them feel really good to know that their kids are in a safe place and that their kids are playing outside and interacting … and just having that connection that that we’ve lost over those so many months.”

Sheffield said, she would like to see changes to the online sign-up system. She told KHON2 that she was not able to get in due to some glitches in 2020.

“It was a challenge,” said Sheffield. “I kept trying to get on right at the time that they gave us. I did have to keep refreshing, and I was concerned that some people were going to take the spots because there was only a limited number of slots available.”

Thielen said, they are working with the Department of Information Technology to make sure the process runs smoothly.

“We’re just going to try and figure out how can we do this better to be more adaptive, but we are committed to having Summer Fun program, and we are committed to doing everything we can to have the before and after care, both for the keikis’ benefits as well as for the, the parents’. Laura Thielen, City Department of Parks and Recreation Director

Summer Fun is also currently hiring staffers for the program. They say the number of staffers they hire will also affect the number of kids that will be able to apply.

KHON2 asked if staffers would be able to get vaccinated since they will be working with kids.

“I would like the vaccinations to be available to our Summer Fun staff that come in on a seasonal basis, and that might be a really good incentive to get more people to apply for the jobs,” said Thielen. “But we are relying on the Department of Health and some of that depends on supply.

Visit the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation website for more information.