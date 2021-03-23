Study shows college enrollment in steep decline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school graduation rates hit an all-time high last year as 86% of students graduated on time

The same cannot be said for 2020 college enrollment.

The College & Career Readiness Indicators Report shows a steep decline in college enrollment as just 50% of high school seniors enrolled immediately after graduation.

The report says the pandemic and lack of resources available to low-income students were factors in the decline.

One of the first teenagers on lanai to receive the COVID-19 vaccine says getting the shot played a big role in his plan to attend college.

“As of now I am planning to attend UH Manoa and study something similar to business and marketing,” Tower Vergara, Lanai High and Elementary

School Senior. “That’s another thing. The reason why I took the vaccine so that I could be able to travel back and forth easily especially considering that college is coming very soon.”

The report also says native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students had the deepest decline in college enrollment in 2020.

University of Hawaii admissions will continue to accept applications through the summer.