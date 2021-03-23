Study shows college enrollment in steep decline

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school graduation rates hit an all-time high last year as 86% of students graduated on time

The same cannot be said for 2020 college enrollment.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The College & Career Readiness Indicators Report shows a steep decline in college enrollment as just 50% of high school seniors enrolled immediately after graduation.

The report says the pandemic and lack of resources available to low-income students were factors in the decline.

One of the first teenagers on lanai to receive the COVID-19 vaccine says getting the shot played a big role in his plan to attend college.

“As of now I am planning to attend UH Manoa and study something similar to business and marketing,” Tower Vergara, Lanai High and Elementary
School Senior. “That’s another thing. The reason why I took the vaccine so that I could be able to travel back and forth easily especially considering that college is coming very soon.”

The report also says native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students had the deepest decline in college enrollment in 2020.

University of Hawaii admissions will continue to accept applications through the summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Always Investigating: Rapid growth in arrivals stresses Safe Travels screening

Oahu's housing market continues to sizzle

College enrollment disrupted for Hawaii’s class of 2020, report says

Improperly sealed refrigerator door compromises about 1,300 vaccine doses on Maui

27-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash in Waianae

Local musicians return to live performances after a year away from the stage

More Top Stories

Trending Stories