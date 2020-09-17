Students to transition slowly back to school in the second quarter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige, state Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and deputy state Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble held a press conference on Thursday, September 17, regarding the reopening of public schools.

The Hawaii State Department of Education will use newly released guidance from the Hawaii State Department of Health to plan for appropriate learning models for the remainder of the academic year.

DOE’s Superintendent says it will not be a statewide approach for all schools, but it will be based on community conditions.

With the new health policy guidance in hand, planning and decision-making for the second quarter, which runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 18, can begin and will be done at the complex area level (groups of high schools and their feeder elementary and middle schools).

The DOH metrics outline five levels of community transmission of COVID-19 that would trigger corresponding learning model parameters for schools to consider and to assist with decision making. HIDOE will use the metrics to look at case activity within counties and by complex area.

Cumulative new case rate per 10,000 population over 14 days by island of residence Consider Adopting for Elementary Consider Adopting for Secondary 0 – 5.0 In-person learning In-person learning 5.1 – 15.0 In-person learning Blended learning 15.1 – 25.0 Blended learning Blended learning 25.1 – 35.0 Blended learning Learn from home 35.1 + Learn from home Learn from home Source: Hawaii State Department of Health, Learning Model Parameters

For planning purposes and to minimize disruption, parents should anticipate the second quarter will begin as a continuation of learning from home, as schools plan for a gradual rollout of blended learning opportunities and continue to monitor COVID case activity in their communities against the DOH metrics. As decisions are made, schools will communicate with families

As students return back to school, parents do have an option for their child to learn from home for the semester or for the remainder of the year.

To view the DOE’s guidance link, click here. The Hawaii Metrics for School Reopening is located at the bottom of the page and will be updated weekly on Fridays by noon.

