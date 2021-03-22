Students return to classroom after spring break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spring break is over and students are back in the classroom.

The fourth quarter for public schools is the transition to normalcy that gave two options for students return to in person learning with safety measures or continue distance learning from home.

KHON2 spoke to the principal of Hokulani Elementary School who said over 90% of students came back to school.

“You know we are looking forward to having the kids back,” Laurie Luczak, Principal of Hokulani elementary School. “I saw some kids that I haven’t seen earlier in the year, and that was great to see. They’re glad to be back. You know how we brought kids back in January, they’re glad to be back in school. That’s all we want.”

The safety measures on campus include mask wearing, cleaning routines, and social distancing inside and outside the classroom.

