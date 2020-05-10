Students can take surfing classes for credit at UH

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ian Akahi Masterson created several surfing courses students can take for general education credit at UH Manoa and Windward Community College.

His goal is to design a certificate program and an undergraduate surfing degree program.

The classes offered now are more than just about how to surf. The classes cover the culture, and the science involved.

Masterson’s spring 2020 class is called Polynesian Surf Culture (ANTH 175) with surfing lab (ANTH 175L).

Due to the pandemic, the class is now virtual, and the surfing lab sessions have stopped.

Some of the other surf classes Masterson teaches are Pacific Surf Science and Technology, Pacific Islands Studies, Mythology of the Hawaiian Landscape, Environmental History of Hawaii, Ocean Safety Education and Recreational Thrill Craft Operators Education.

This fall Masterson’s Windward CC course schedule includes Environmental History of Hawaii (online) and noncredit courses in Recreational Thrill Craft Operators Safety and Ocean Safety through the Hawaii Ocean Education Academy.

