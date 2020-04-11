Student makes COVID-19 parody with Mr.Sandman tune

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As students remain under quarantine, an important message on COVID-19 is shared with imagination.

Melody Hamilton is an eighth grade student from La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls who made her own version of the hit classic Mr. Sandman.

The original was sung by the Chordettes in the 1950’s but in this remix melody changed the lyrics to promote safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just hope that anyone who finds this video is able to laugh about it,” said Melody Hamilton. “I love making people laugh, especially in hard times like this. I just hope it makes your day.”

She adds that she loves to sing, and she hopes this will give some peace of mind to anyone who is feeling uneasy.