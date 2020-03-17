Stuck at home? Go on a virtual field trip or learn a new language or skill

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 15: The Louvre Museum, which was closed yesterday at 6pm, stands empty on March 15, 2020 in Paris, France. French President Emmanuel Macron has declared a ban on all gathering of more than 100 people and the closure of all schools, restaurants, bars, cafes and discotheques in response to the spread of the coronavirus. France has seen at least 4,449 cases of Covid-19 with a death toll of 79. (Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

With coronavirus concerns affecting local schools and businesses, many families may be stuck at home for an extended period of time. If you find your family in this situation, these are a few ways in which you can keep occupied.

Online education

The Hawaii State Public Library System has a plethora of resources for library card holders. You can learn a new language–because everyone should have a few pirate words in their vocabulary. Through their partner apps, you can access thousands of ebooks and audio books as well as magazines. You can even take a free online class–maybe you or your child want to learn to code–you can on their site.

You can skype a scientist by filling out a form. Your family will get matched with a scientist and you’ll then schedule a time to chat in a Q&A format.

Scholastic, the educational company and longtime favorite of kids is offering online courses, stating, “Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys.” Courses are offered for Pre-K to grades six +.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan and missed your acceptance letter to Hogwarts when you were 11-years-old, you can now take online classes with the wizarding school. Hogwarts is Here is a roleplaying site that allows students to enroll in ‘realistic’ online classes such as Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Herbology, and more.

The Keiki Coding program is a unique and exciting way of teaching students coding by using a special place based curriculum centered around the stories and culture of Hawai‘i. Each progressive unit of Keiki Coding will teach kids core coding, game logic, proficiency and computer skills using Scratch.

Take a virtual field trip

Explore the world outside your home and Hawaii with these virtual escapes.

Monk seals exhibit at the Waikiki Aquarium

KapohoKine Adventures – KapohoKine Adventures launches virtual Hawaii island tour series “Passport to Adventure: Tour from Home Edition”

Halema’uma’u Crater

Haleakala Crater

Nahuku Lave Tube

Great Dane puppy nursery in Massachusetts

Animals at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

The Great Wall of China

The Louvre

The Van Gogh Museum

The Guggenheim Museum

The Vatican Museum

Operavision – watch Opera performances from around the world. The Metropolitan Opera is streaming their opera, however have had some connectivity issues due to the high demand.

San Diego Zoo

Biltmore Estate – Deemed as America’s largest home. This North Carolina estate was in 1895.

Family activities

Watch every Bob Ross video for free on his Youtube channel

Have a dance party

Clean out your closet and pantry

Donate those items from above

Scavenger hunt

Do a puzzle

Build forts

Hopscotch or jump rope double dutch-style

Plant some flowers or be kind to the one that you forgot you had

Play Hide n Seek

Cook some local food inspired by Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen

Learn how to sew or knit

Catch up with friends via social distancing or by hand writing cards

Dye Easter eggs

Make some origami

Catch up on Modern Wahine Hawaii episodes

Make ribbon or flower lei

Old fashioned board games

Bake

Coloring books

Play sports in the yard: basketball, soccer, volleyball, football

