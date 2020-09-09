Struggling to pay rent? State launches new program for families impacted by COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced the launch of a new rent relief program geared towards helping families economically impacted by COVID-19.

The “Rent Relief and Housing Assistance” program is a federally-funded project aimed at helping renters who may be facing a reduction in income caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ige says the state is looking to address the financial hardships of struggling families who may be at risk of eviction.

Renters would receive assistance with monthly rent as well as free financial counseling.

The program is funded by a portion of the Federal CARES Act and will be administered by nonprofit partners Catholic Charities Hawaii and Aloha United Way.

To learn how you can apply, click here.

For more information, you can also call 521-4357.