Struck by pandemic, Gecko’s Books and Comics closes its doors for good

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A long time comic book shop is saying goodbye after 34 years.

Gecko’s Books and Comics said it is reluctantly closing its door due to continued financial losses stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The second shutdown, with a 48-hour notice, was probably the last nail in the coffin,” said owner Ted Mays.

The business took to Facebook on Oct. 3 to announce its final two weeks of operations along with sales up to 50% off.

Gecko Books and Comics will close at 9 p.m. tonight, Oct. 16. Mays encourages anyone interested to stop by the store.

