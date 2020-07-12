Street closure and dine-in event opened a new way to experience Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The street closure gives pedestrians and bicyclists the opportunity to enjoy Hotel Street on Saturday, July 11.

The event gave downtown restaurants the chance to put tables on the sidewalk to expand seating capacity while promoting physical distancing. Some people KHON2 spoke to say that they got there early to avoid the evening crowd, and to try something new.

“We felt really pleased to know that they cleaned up and make every effort to bring people down into Chinatown,” said Ewa Beach resident Sabine Yamamura.

“I think it’s cool,” commented Honolulu resident Jade Botelho. “There’s a lot of good eateries that a lot of people don’t know about, so that’s kinda why we came down. We wanted to try something different.”

