Straub celebrates the 79th birthday of a patient who battled COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man celebrated his 79th birthday after spending over three weeks at Straub Medical Center for COVID-19.

Paul Greenslade got a celebratory send-off with staff at Straub when he was discharged on Friday, April 17.

“We hear so much about the devastation this disease has caused, and it’s unfortunate that so many people have not had the same outcome as Paul,” said Straub Chief Operating Officer Travis Clegg. “For our health care workers especially, it’s important that we recognize and celebrate those who have recovered from COVID-19 and the hope and inspiration it gives us all during this time.”

Greenslade is a United Kingdom resident who visits Hawaii every year. He was admitted on March 24 and spend more than a week in Straub’s Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator. His condition improved enough to be moved out of the ICU as he recovered, and he was discharged on Friday in good spirits.