Stimulus checks are coming early to people with direct deposit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those stimulus checks from the federal government are coming early to folks with direct deposit.

The Treasury Secretary said many folks will get their money in two weeks, instead of three. But if the IRS does not have your direct deposit information on file, it could take much longer — possibly mid-August or later.

It’s important to add that y do not need to do anything to receive your money. The IRS will not call, email or text you to verify your information.

If you get anything that asks you for personal information, it’s likely a scam.