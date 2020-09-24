Staying connected during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keeping a positive attitude during this pandemic can be very tough especially with social distancing, working from home and being isolated from friends and family.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It can definitely take a toll on your mental health. Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita, CEO of the Big Island Substance Abuse Council, joined Wake Up 2day with some tips for staying connected.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories