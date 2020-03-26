Stay-at-home order: What you can and can’t do

As of Wednesday, March 25th, the state of Hawaii’s stay-at-home order went into effect.

The order means that people should not leave their home unless it is absolutely necessary.

For example, grocery shopping or someone who works an essential job.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26th, there are 95 cases of Covid-19 in the state of Hawaii.

Here’s what you can and can’t do while the order is in place.

What does the order actually say?

Under the terms of the order, all non-essential businesses should close. Additionally, all gatherings outside a single household, both private and public, are prohibited. Those who violate the order can be fined up to $5,000.

What you can do during the stay at home order

You are allowed to leave your home to get medicine or anything directly involving the health and safety of anyone in your household, including pets.

You can go to the grocery store

If you practice social distancing and stay at least six feet apart from other people, you are allowed outdoors for exercise.

Schools

DOE schools to remain closed through April 30

Several high school proms canceled

UH moves to online classes

UH cancels graduation ceremonies for all campuses

Travel

Thursday, March 26th, a mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect for anyone traveling into the state.

Several airlines have reduced flights

What is considered essential?

Healthcare services (Clinics, Hospitals, Pharmacies, etc.)

Grocery Stores

Hardware and Supply Stores

Financial Institutions

Critical Trades (Electricians, Plumbers, etc.)

Mail and delivery services

Garbage collection

Restaurants (Take-out only or Curbside pick-up)

Transportation (Bus, Uber, Gas, etc.)

Home-Based Care and Services

Hotels and Airport

What is considered non-essential?

Shopping Malls

Clothing stores

Bars

Gyms and recreation centers

Movie Theaters

Nail and hair salons

Museums

Bowling alleys

Sporting and concert venues

Parks (Park comfort stations to reopen and water to be restored to the showers)

For additional information regarding the stay-at-home order, call the city hotline at 768-CITY (2489).

Inquiries on the Mayor’s Emergency Order can also be submitted via email at covidresponse@honolulu.gov.