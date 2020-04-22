Stay at home extension will stress unemployment funds, but federal assistance is on the way

With the City and County of Honolulu’s stay at home order extended until at least May 31, many of the state’s over 240,000 unemployed or partially unemployed residents are going to continue to need benefits from the state and federal government.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell lamented during the press conference announcing the extension that seeing many in Hawaii struggle is not easy.

“We are trying to get people back to work as soon as possible,” Mayor Caldwell said.

“But to do it in a way that people aren’t going to get sick and we have to retreat yet again that would be extremely hard. So much sacrifice has been made, so much economic damage has been done, and now we’re starting to repair that by coming out but it has to be based on science which is testing.”

The state has estimated that their funds for unemployment will run out by May 10, but the federal government has planned to assist in that scenario.

“From the federal perspective that money has been made available, and I can tell you that if there’s any risk that the federal money is going to start running out to fill the federal promise I’m sure that we’re going to come back and supplement it.” Hawaii’s US Representative Ed Case said.

The city is rolling out 10,000 tests administered by community health centers around Oahu, but until that happens business remains on pause, and unemployment continues to rise. Many still have yet to get their checks.

“Every single state throughout our country, not just Hawaii, has had a tremendous challenge in getting those claims processed and getting that money out to everybody.” Representative Case said.

Hawaii has the highest unemployment in the United States with 37% filing claims. Heading into March the state was tied for 2nd lowest in the nation at 2.6%.

To help the now overwhelmed claims processors at the Department of Labor, Director Scott Murakami recommends to make sure your claim doesn’t have mistakes.

“Filing an unemployment claim is a little tricky, but assuming that you file it clean and that there are no errors we have run a speed test with all of the changes that we’ve made on the system and it will take 15 days from the date of filing for a clean claim to make it through to getting a check.”

Even with the addition of nearly 300 volunteers and a new call center at the Hawaii Convention Center, many are having a hard time getting through by phone.

“All of those call centers have limited capabilities.” Murakami said.

“They can only take about 115 people into the queue and then people start getting the busy signal so that’s why we’re looking to expand to the full blown call center at the Convention Center.”

Click here to file a claim.