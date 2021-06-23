State’s tracking of COVID-19 deaths gives insight into which groups are most affected by virus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health published detailed information that tracks which groups are most impacted by COVID-19. The report, which shows nearly 500 total number of deaths, also offers a look into the race, age, gender and whether underlying conditions were present in those who succumbed to the virus.

Filipino, Japanese and Pacific Islander groups made up the races with the highest number of deaths in the state.

But, acting state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said consider the overall population.

“For the deaths, they’re represented as absolute numbers. So while we see high numbers in some populations you also have to think about how big that population is in the state. For instance, there are a large number of deaths among Japanese but as a rate it may be lower compared to Filipino for instance, Kemble said.

An estimated 98% of the total deaths are among people who reported underlying health conditions. Dr. Kemble said “underlying” is a broad terms and can be anything from seasonal allergies to congestive heart failure.

