State’s public library system expands take out menu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s public library system has expanded its Library Take Out menu.

Beginning Monday, June 8, the Library Take Out Menu is expanding to include assistance with library card accounts, payment of fines and fees, and walk up information assistance.

With the expansion of library services, its newest online cardholders can now visit their library to activate permanent library cards for access to the full range of services.

Library Take Out services are also now available at the Hawaii State Library, while its staff continues to support the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in the processing of unemployment claims.

The service is not available at the following libraries: Liliha, McCully-Moiliili and Pearl City. No book donations will be accepted at this time.

While our buildings remain closed to the public, we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to safely phase in our library services for the community.

For more information, visit their website.

