State’s contact tracing training program kicks off Monday, expects to train hundreds by July

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A state training program to trace the contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 starts Monday, June 8.

The first pilot group will have 16 trainees in a free online one-and-a-half-day training for clinical healthcare professionals.

By mid-July, the program expects to have trained 320 contact tracers and hundreds more in 2021.

All of the training slots have been filled and there is a waiting list for participants. About 1,200 people have applied for the program.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories