State’s contact tracing training program kicks off Monday, expects to train hundreds by July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A state training program to trace the contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 starts Monday, June 8.
The first pilot group will have 16 trainees in a free online one-and-a-half-day training for clinical healthcare professionals.
By mid-July, the program expects to have trained 320 contact tracers and hundreds more in 2021.
All of the training slots have been filled and there is a waiting list for participants. About 1,200 people have applied for the program.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Democrats unveil police reform bill, Republicans call for bipartisanship
- AP sources: MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams
- Building bubbles: Cautious 1st steps toward football season
- Congressional democrats unveil police reform bill
- FOOD2GO: Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya