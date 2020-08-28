State will shut down H-3 for two days; freeway will serve as COVID testing site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s an unprecedented move by the state and City and County of Honolulu.

The Department of Transportation will shut down the H-3 freeway on September 1 and on September 3. The freeway will serve as a testing location for COVID-19.

“This surge testing will help us flatten the curve once more,” said Gov. David Ige. “We’re all working together for the health and safety of our whole community. Use of the H-3 will provide space to allow as many people as possible to be tested.”

This will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. The plan is to set up test stations on both the Kaneohe and Halawa sides of the tunnel. Vehicles can line up on the inside lanes of the H-3 while the other lane will provide access for emergency vehicles.

