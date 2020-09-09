State to provide qualified residents rent money

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Do you need help making rent payments? The state announced on Sept. 8 it will provide $100 million to renters and eventually homeowners. Earlier this year, Governor David Ige ordered a moratorium on rental evictions through the end of this month but says more needs to be done. So the state is launching the Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program.

“In total, we are providing $100 million to the people of Hawaii to help them pay for housing, stay in the housing that they have,” said Governor Ige.

The program is broken up into phases. The first $50 million dollars from CARES Act funds will be used for rental relief. The second phase will include mortgages.

“This first phase will provide vital programs to provide rentals with assistance in making monthly payments from August 1st through the end of the year. Final details for the second phase, which covers rent and mortgages from March 1st, will be announced shortly,” said Gov. Ige.

If you’re unemployed or partially unemployed, and your household income is at or below 100% of the area median income, you may qualify.

“It’s not a grant or a loan. It’s a payment to help those at risk of eviction through no fault of their own,” said Denise Iseri-Matsubara of the Housing Finance and Development Corporation. “So the state would like to help with rent payments of up to $2,000 per month on Oahu, and $1,500 dollars per month on the neighbor islands.”

Tenants will have to apply, but the payments will go directly to the landlords through Aloha United Way and Catholic Charities Hawaii.

Click or call here to apply:

Hihousinghelp.com

Catholiccharitieshawaii.org

808-521-HELP