State to distribute debit-like card for Hawaii’s unemployed in new restaurant card program

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A debit-like card will be distributed to Hawaii’s unemployed, but there’s a catch–it can only be used at restaurants in Hawaii.

“Since March, it’s estimated that about 60 percent of Hawaii’s businesses have fully or partially closed,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sherry Menor McNamara. “This is a win-win because it provides people who’ve qualified a little extra cash and also helps local small businesses that are struggling.” 

The program will run from Oct. 20 to Dec. 15. Those who qualified for unemployment insurance will receive a pre-loaded, non-transferable $500 card in the mail.

Officials didn’t provide further details about the program but said that more information will come out in the future.

