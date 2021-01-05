State suspends all surf competitions at this time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5., that all surf competitions will be suspended at this time because of safety concerns.

Officials citing enforcement of crowd and large gatherings on private property as a challenge.

Charlene Chan, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released the following statement regarding the suspension of all surf competitions: