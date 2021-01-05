State suspends all surf competitions at this time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state has announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5., that all surf competitions will be suspended at this time because of safety concerns.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Officials citing enforcement of crowd and large gatherings on private property as a challenge.
Charlene Chan, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released the following statement regarding the suspension of all surf competitions:
The public health and safety of our communities, contestants, spectators and guests is first and foremost in this decision. Unlike other professional and amateur events held on private property, the enforcement of crowds and large gatherings on public property will be challenging. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism consulted with the Department of Health, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Governor’s office in making this decision.
We respectfully ask for your patience, understanding and cooperation in these very challenging times as we all find the way forward together during this global pandemic.Charlene Chan
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism