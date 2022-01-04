State signs port agreement with cruise lines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are agreements with Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line for restarting cruise travel to Hawaii.
The port agreements are the first during the pandemic.
They formalize health and safety protocols following CDC requirements.
There must be a medical agreement outlining evacuation plans for passengers or crew along with a housing agreement covering where passengers or crew would be placed in quarantine or isolation.
The state says both Carnival and NCL have committed to full vaccination rates and pre-board testing.
The state will be requiring passengers to use the safe travels digital platform to upload proof of vaccination or negative test results for ships arriving from outside the state.
No word yet when cruises will resume.