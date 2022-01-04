State signs port agreement with cruise lines

FILE – In this May 4, 2020 file photo, Norwegian cruise ships are docked at Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Portsmouth, Va. Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are agreements with Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line for restarting cruise travel to Hawaii.

The port agreements are the first during the pandemic.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They formalize health and safety protocols following CDC requirements.

There must be a medical agreement outlining evacuation plans for passengers or crew along with a housing agreement covering where passengers or crew would be placed in quarantine or isolation.

The state says both Carnival and NCL have committed to full vaccination rates and pre-board testing.

The state will be requiring passengers to use the safe travels digital platform to upload proof of vaccination or negative test results for ships arriving from outside the state.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

No word yet when cruises will resume.