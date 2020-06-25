State set to open tourism Aug. 1, urging visitors to get tested before departure

Out-of-state travelers will be welcomed back to the islands, starting August 1 . But they’ll have to test negative for Covid-19 before getting on a plane to come here.

In about five weeks, a lot more people will be going through Hawaii’s airports. State officials say the system they’re putting in place is not perfect. They expect to see a spike in cases. But they say the state is ready because the state now has built up its testing and contact tracing capabilities.

“Which gives us confidence that with an increase in the number of Covid cases, our health care system will not become overwhelmed as it has been in so many communities all across the United States,” said Gov. David Ige.

“This is not a silver bullet, but it is another part of the multi-layered system the department has come up with to complement a comprehensive tracing capacity, very important, to complement screening people for temperatures and the thermal screening, very important. And to be able to trace the people constantly. That will make the difference,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

As for the testing, Green says CVSwill be providing them. It has 1,400 locations nationwide. The company has agreed to do the testing for those who do not have any symptoms. Green says other companies will also be contracted. The cost of the test has not been determined, but travelers will have to pay for them out-of-pocket because health insurance doesn’t cover it.

“By having that large partner, they have a large database. We will have a fee applied and we can access legitimate information,” said Green.

As for Hawaii residents who go to the mainland for just a few days, Green says those protocols are still being worked out. If residents are gone for a week, they will still have to get tested three days before coming back. But if they’re gone three or for days, they might have to get tested after they come home and lay low until the results come back.

The governor says the state is also working on arranging a travel bubble with other countries with low infection rates like Japan and South Korea.

Green adds officials expect most of the passengers will get tested before coming here so there won’t be a lot of people that will be force to go on quarantine.