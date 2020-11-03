State seeks additional trusted testing partners for trans-Pacific travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As more tourists begin to enter the state, Hawaii Governor David Ige says he is looking to increase the amount of trusted testing partners available to trans-Pacific travelers entering the islands.

Hawaii currently has seventeen trusted travel partners from whom travelers can obtain a Nucleic Acid Amplification COVID-19 Test (NAAT) in order to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“We are committed to developing as broad a network of trusted tested partners as possible to administer the test. Now that the pre-travel testing program has been successfully launched, we are looking to expand the network with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawai‘i,” said Gov. Ige.

Ige added that the state plans to begin accepting test results from additional trusted testing partners as early as Nov. 17, but the criteria to become a partner will be much more defined.

According to the proposed plan, two requirements and one of six criteria will need to be met before an entity can become a trusted testing partner.

The first requirement will involve having the ability to provide testing services, including specimen collection and processing of the specimens at laboratories that are licensed or certified under the Clinical Laboratories Improvement Amendments for NAAT specific COVD-19 testing.

Additionally, the testing partner must be able and willing to provide travelers with their test results on the state issued COVID-19 Test Result Form. Governor Ige highlighted that any other form would not be accepted.

Along with meeting the two requirements, one of the following criterias must also be met:

Criteria One: The organization has either a physical location that travelers can go to or an ability to reach travelers in at least 10 states.

Criteria Two: The organization has a strong presence in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Colorado or the midwest. The state will also consider the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Criteria Three – The organization has an existing contractual relationship with an airport to provide travelers COVID-19 testing services.

Criteria Four – The organization has an existing contractual relationship with an airline to provide travelers COVID-19 testing services.

Criteria Five – The organization has an existing contractual relationship with a hotel or hotels located in Hawaii to provide travelers COVID-19 testing services.

Criteria Six – The organization is a government entity that already provides traveler COVID-19 testing services.

The state says it will be considering interested applicants who wish to be added as trusted testing partners until Nov. 5.

On Nov. 6, a three member panel, representing Hawaii’s Departments of Health and Transportation and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, will select finalists for further vetting.

Governor Ige says a hard deadline of Nov. 17 has been set for establishing a second wave of trusted testing partners.

For more information, click here.

