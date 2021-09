HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state says it’s taken steps to secure a consistent supply of liquid oxygen after demand jumped 250% last month prompting concerns of a shortage.

Officials say an expedited shipment is already on the way from Los Angeles.

The first two containers are expected to arrive Sunday, Sept. 5, followed by another shipment on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Empty containers will be shipped back to be refilled therefore creating a rotating supply.