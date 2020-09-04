State secures an additional week of federal unemployment assistance

HONOLULU – State officials announced on Thursday that Hawaiʻi was approved for an additional week of the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program, which would add one additional week of a $300 plus-up for various types of unemployment benefits.

The announcement comes after an already approved three week grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that was issued on Aug. 29.

“This will bring an extra week of relief to many who are still unemployed due to the impact of the coronavirus on our economy. I’m taking this action to maximize all available federal funds to help people in Hawaiʻi who are unemployed because of COVID-19,” said Gov. Ige.

To qualify for the $300 benefit, the state says recipients must be eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits and must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The Governor also warns that LWA will exist on a first-come, first-served basis due to its limited amount of funding. When FEMA exhausts its grant funding, it will no longer have the resources to provide LWA payments and the program will end. If the federal program does not exhaust the LWA grant funding, payments will end on Dec. 26.

