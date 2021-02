HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is still waiting on Moderna vaccines to arrive, after a shipping delay because of severe winter weather on the mainland.

They also say kupuna 70-years-old and older will be the next group to get vaccinated.

Dr. Libby Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health, joined Wake Up 2day with details.