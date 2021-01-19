State says inconsistency in vaccine shipment makes planning hard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State says vaccination efforts have increased but they are constrained by limited supply. Plans are in place to ramp up vaccinations significantly but it has been challenging to plan ahead because they often do not find out until Thursday the number of doses they have for the following week.

KHON2 was told the state expects to get about 32,700 doses during the week of Monday, Jan. 18, and 19,000 of those will be for first dose vaccinations. The state received more last week — about 59,000 more.

“We are constrained by the number of vaccines that are allocated to the State of Hawaii by the federal government,” said Gov. David Ige.

A large vaccination site on Oahu kicked off at Pier 2 despite the supply issue, with another one starting next week at the Blaisdell.

“A lot of this preparation work is important because these are not the only two vaccines that are going to be available to the American people,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. “So it will be very important that we have large venues.”

Green says, there are about 200,000 people between groups 1-A and 1-B.

“We’re hopeful, we can’t promise but we’re hopeful, that by the end of February if things keep going, we keep getting enough vaccine from the federal government, we’ll get to all of the people in 1-A and 1-B,” said Green.

The Department of Health (DOH) director adds there are four ways vaccines are getting administered across the state:

Regular-size long-term care facilities

Smaller long-term care facilities

Federally qualified health centers

Hospital and community points of distribution

The DOH told KHON2 a list is being created for essential workers in Group 1-B so they can sign up to get vaccinated.

“And we’re having the businesses if you will, or the or the professions, sign-up. You can go to hawaiiCOVID19.com. And once we get those lists and prioritize, we’re also sending those to our community partners, so that they can be vaccinated as well,” said DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.