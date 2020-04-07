State safety-net benefits extended, no backlog of processing at DHS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Human Services announced significant changes to cash and benefit assistance today.

First, eligibility for coverage for things like cash and food stamps or SNAP will be presumed for the time being.

The duration of coverage will be extended, and they are suspending compliance checks.

Also, collecting unemployment insurance payments will not count as income in calculation of eligibility for most state benefits

DHS has seen a surge in applications for MedQuest – the state’s Medicaid health insurance program. The department has been processing them in just 24 hours.

Applications for SNAP and cash assistance doubled compared to a year ago and they’re still able to turn those around in under 2 days.

Visit humanservices.hawaii.gov for links about how to apply.