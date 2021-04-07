State officials working with cruise industry on plans to safely resume operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cruise ships are hoping to set sail again by this summer.

The state is already working out how best to help the industry come up with a safe plan for CDC approval.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) told KHON2 that Norwegian Cruise Line reached out to them to propose resuming round-the-island cruises with vaccinated crew and passengers as soon as July. That launch date is dependent on CDC approval.

In the meantime, Norwegian is still outling its plans and protocols.

HDOT adds that the “Pier 2” mass vaccination center would need to relocate if and when cruises do resume. State transportation officials note that cruises pay 10 million dollars a year in harbor fees alone, with virtually no revenue gained over the course of 2020.