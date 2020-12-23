State officials warn public to beware of COVID-19 vaccine scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed around the country, scammers are seeking a new route to exploit victims of the pandemic for financial gain.

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) is reminding Hawaii residents to guard against scam attempts tied to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

OCP says scammers may offer early access to the vaccine in exchange for personal information or requesting payment to have the vaccine be made available to you.

The department says people should especially be aware of anyone offering products or treatments for sale over the internet.

“People should avoid opening or responding to text messages and emails with hyperlinks about COVID-19 from unknown sources as it may lead to malware that can allow scammers to access private information through your electronic devices. The best practice is to simply ignore or hang up on anyone offering unsolicited services,” cautions OCP Executive Director Stephen Levins. “Check directly with your healthcare provider first before exploring any COVID-19-related treatment.”

For the latest official information about the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hawaii, click here.

Suspicious calls or scam attempts may be reported to OCP at 587-4272 and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on their website.